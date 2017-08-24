Top Indian Athletes Fail Dope Test, Face Four-Year Ban: Reports

Both the players have been provisionally suspended pending hearing and if proved guilty, the face a four-year ban.

In a major blow to the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), two of its international athletes have failed dope tests for performance-enhancing drugs.

Javelin thrower Suman Devi and shotputter Ramanpreet Kaur failed their respective tests.

According to a report on Hindustan Times, Devi failed the test for the steroid, nandrolone, while Ramanpreet tested positive for drostanolone. Both athletes tested positive during the national trials held at Patiala between June 25-27. The tests were conducted by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA).

Women’s shotput player Manpreet Kaur is the other top thrower to have failed dope test this season.

Both Suman and Ramanpreet went on to compete in the July 6-9 Asian Championship held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha since the anti-doping rule violation report was published.

Suman from Uttar Pradesh finished 10th with a throw of 50.90 metres, which was far less than her personal best of 59.45 she had set during the 2016 SAF Games, where she claimed gold.

Ramanpreet is the second-ranked thrower in India and finished sixth with a throw of 14.91 metres in Odisha.