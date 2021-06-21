Top foreign stories at 2040 hrs

FGN48 YOGA-LD FOREIGN Yoga enthusiasts across the world celebrate 7th International Day of Yoga Washington/Beijing: Thousands of Yoga enthusiasts from across the world on Monday took part in mass sessions and performed various asanas keeping in mind social distancing guidelines to celebrate the 7th International Day of Yoga amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN52 PAK-IMRAN-NUCLEAR No need for nuclear arsenal once Kashmir issue is resolved: Pakistan PM Imran Khan Islamabad: Pakistan's nuclear arsenal is 'simply a deterrent' to protect the country and there will no longer be any need for it once the Kashmir issue is resolved, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said as he asserted that if the Americans have the resolve and the will, the issue can be sorted out. By Sajjad Hussain FGN18 US-BIDEN-LD AFGHAN Biden to meet with Ghani at White House amid US troop pullout from Afghanistan Washington: President Joe Biden would meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his chief peacemaker Dr Abdullah Abdullah at the White House on Friday for the first face-to-face interaction ahead of the withdrawal of the remaining US and NATO forces from the war-torn country by September 11. By Lalit K Jha FGN43 CHINA-AFGHANISTAN China warns its citizens to leave Afghanistan urgently as violence spirals Beijing: China has warned its nationals in Afghanistan to leave the war-torn country urgently in view of the raging violence ahead of the withdrawal of the US troops. By K J M Varma FGN47 VIRUS-LANKA-LD INDIANS Over 90 Indian factory workers in Sri Lanka test COVID-19 positive Colombo: Over 90 Indian workers at an iron works factory in Sri Lanka tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, health officials said. By Sajjad Hussain FGN12 UNCTAD-INDIA-REPORT India receives USD 64 bln FDI in 2020, fifth largest recipient of inflows in world: UN United Nations: India received USD 64 billion in Foreign Direct Investment in 2020, the fifth largest recipient of inflows in the world, according to a UN report which said the COVID-19 second wave in the country weighs heavily on the country's overall economic activities but its strong fundamentals provide "optimism" for the medium term.

FGN10 UN-MYANMAR-REFUGEES-INDIA Some 10,000 refugees fled to India, Thailand from Myanmar: Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar tells UN United Nations: About 10,000 refugees have fled from Myanmar to India and Thailand as nationwide clashes in the country led to 'acute' new displacements of hundreds of thousands of civilians, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General on Myanmar has said, warning that the regional threat of the crisis is real. By Yoshita Singh