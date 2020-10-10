TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 2030

FGN32 PAK-ARMY-OPPOSITION Pak Opposition parties come out openly against powerful military Karachi: For the first time, Pakistan's two major Opposition parties have come out openly against the country's powerful military, accusing it of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party to power.

FGN31 PAK-PERSONALITIES-PLAQUES Pak NGO installs plaques to pay tribute to Lajpat Rai, Amrita Pritam and other legends of Lahore Lahore: A non-governmental organisation in Pakistan has started installing the plaques of some 140 'extra-ordinary people' like freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai, novelist Amrita Pritam and Maharaj Ghulam Hussain Kathak at the places associated with them in different vicinities of Lahore to pay tribute to them. By M Zulqernain FGN12 US-INDIA-CHINA Time has come to accept that talks won't make China change its aggressive stance: US NSA Washington: China has attempted to 'seize' control of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India by force as part of its territorial aggression, US' national security advisor has said, underlining that time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade Beijing to change. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 POMPEO-CHINA-LD INDIA China has deployed 60K soldiers on India's northern border: Pompeo Washington: China has amassed 60,000 troops on India's northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its 'bad behaviour' and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.By Lalit K Jha FGN19 US-PRESIDENTIAL-LD DEBATE 2nd presidential debate between Trump and Biden cancelled Washington: The second presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for October 15 has been cancelled, the organisers have announced, after the incumbent US President refused to do a virtual face-off with his Democratic challenger despite concerns over his COVID-19 diagnosis.

FGN14 SAFRICA-ZUMA-CORRUPTION Former S African prez Zuma summoned to appear before commission in Nov for graft charges Johannesburg: Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been issued with a legal summons to appear before an inquiry commission probing corruption charges, including the veteran politician's alleged role in assisting the controversial Indian-origin Gupta family in looting billions of rands from the state-owned entities.By Fakir Hassen FGN3 UK-INDIANS-QUEEN-LIST Indian-origin billionaire brothers, academic, Skipping Sikh on Queen’s honours list London, Oct 10 (PTI) A pair of Indian-origin billionaire brothers, a leading Oxford University academic and a septuagenarian fundraiser fondly referred to as the Skipping Sikh, lead the 'most ethnically diverse' Queen’s Birthday Honours List released on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna IND IND