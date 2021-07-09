Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN36 RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR-LD LAVROV EAM Jaishankar discusses nuclear, space and defence cooperation with Russian counterpart Moscow: India's 'time-tested and trust-based' relationship remains very strong and continues to grow, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday as he held 'productive' talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to step up bilateral cooperation on space, nuclear, energy and defence sectors.

FGN27 RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR-LD AFGHANISTAN 'Legitimacy aspect' of who should rule Afghanistan should not be ignored: Jaishankar Moscow: Voicing concern at the spiralling violence in Afghanistan, India on Friday called for immediate reduction in bloodshed in the war-torn nation and underlined that the 'legitimacy aspect' of who should rule the country is of importance and should not be ignored. FGN26 BANGLA-2NDLD FIRE Fire at food factory kills 52 people in Bangladesh Dhaka: At least 52 people were killed and scores wounded as a massive fire overnight engulfed a multi-storied food and beverage factory on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital, officials said on Friday. By Anisur Rahman FGN25 VIRUS-UK-CHILDREN-STUDY COVID-19: Risk of severe illness, death in children very low, UK study finds London: The risk of severe illness and death from SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is extremely low in children and teenagers, according to a new comprehensive analyses of public health data released on Friday by researchers in the UK. By Aditi Khanna FGN11 US-BIDEN-LD AFGHAN US military mission in Afghanistan to end on August 31: Biden Washington: America's nearly 20-year military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, President Joe Biden has announced, saying the US did not go to the war-torn country to 'nation-build.' By Lalit K Jha FGN32 NEPAL-INDIA-RAIL-PACT India, Nepal exchange pact to increase efficiency, cost-competitiveness in rail freight segment Kathmandu: India and Nepal on Friday signed a letter of exchange aimed at allowing market forces to come up in the rail freight segment to increase efficiency and cost-competitiveness, making another milestone in India’s efforts to enhance regional connectivity under the “Neighbourhood First” policy.

FGN9 US-LD SPELLINGBEE Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American to win 2021 Spelling Bee; Indian-Americans come 2nd and 3rd Washington: Zaila Avant-garde, a 14-year-old basketball prodigy, has won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming the first African American contestant to win in 93 editions of the prestigious competition.

FGN30 PAK-AFGHAN-CONFLICT Situation in Afghanistan deteriorating; all parties should agree to avert civil war: Pakistan By Sajjad Hussain Islamabad, Jul 9 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday cautioned against the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan and urged all parties to agree on a power sharing formula to avert a looming civil war in the neighbouring country. IND