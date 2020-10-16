Top foreign stories at 2000 HRS

FGN39 JAISHANKAR-PAK Terrorism from Pak continues, making it very hard to conduct normal relations with them: Jaishankar New York: Terrorism remains publicly acknowledged by the Pakistan government as a policy that they justify, making it very hard to conduct normal relations with it, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. By Yoshita Singh FGN38 UK-BREXIT UK PM Johnson says time to get ready for 'no deal' Brexit London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday issued a stark warning that the UK must now prepare for the prospect of no post-Brexit free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU). By Aditi Khanna FGN32 CHINA-RUSSIA-US US trying to create rift between China, Russia: Chinese official Beijing: China on Friday accused the US of trying to sow discord in its close ties with Russia and asserted that the strategic partnership between the two countries is strong enough to withstand the pressure. By K J M Varma FGN33 VIRUS-UK-BACKLASH UK: Three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faces backlash, London set for tougher rules London: The UK government came under increasing pressure on Friday as its three-tier COVID-19 lockdown faced backlash from some regions, even as Londoners prepared to move into Tier 2 high-risk category from Tier 1 medium level from midnight as part of efforts to control infection rates. By Aditi Khanna FGN34 CHINA-CANADA-ENVOY China justifies its envoy's warning to Canada to not to grant asylum to Hong Kong nationals Beijing: China on Friday justified a warning by its envoy to the Canadian government to not to grant asylum to Hong Kong residents fleeing abroad, saying that the ambassador was stating Beijing’s “just position”. By K J M Varma FGN15 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-TOWNHALLS Trump and Biden hold separate town halls in lieu of cancelled second presidential debate Greenville (US): US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden held simultaneous and separate televised town halls in lieu of the second presidential debate, taking questions from pre-selected individuals at sessions moderated by eminent television journalists. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-TRUMP-CLIMATECHANGE China, Russia and India spewing stuff into air: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has blamed countries like China, Russia and India for adding to the global air pollution and asserted that his country has the best environmental numbers. By Lalit K Jha FGN6 UK-INDIAN-STUDENTS Indian students adjust to blended learning at UK universities London: A significant cohort of students from India have managed to travel to the UK despite COVID-19 restrictions to take up courses across universities and are adjusting to the blended learning approach of a mix of online and in-person teaching, according to an analysis of the first few weeks of the new academic term. By Aditi Khanna FGN9 US-FRAUD CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting elderly people in America Washington, Oct 16 (PTI) In 'an unprecedented coordinated effort', India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the US Department of Justice took simultaneous actions against a technical support fraud scheme, which was allegedly masterminded by an American citizen and operated from call centres in India to defraud hundreds of elderly and vulnerable people in the US, officials said. By Lalit K Jha IND IND