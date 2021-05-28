Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN48 NEPAL-2NDLD OLI Nepal PM Oli calls upon political parties to form all-party govt and hold elections Kathmandu: Embattled Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Friday urged all political parties to form an all-party government and hold fresh elections, as he tried to justify the controversial dissolution of the House of Representatives twice by the President, saying a 'functionless' Parliament turned out to be the main source of instability in the country.

FGN50 NEPAL-SC-LD POLITICS Nepal's Supreme Court starts hearing 30 writ petitions against House dissolution Kathmandu: A Constitutional Bench of Nepal's Supreme Court on Friday heard 30 writ petitions against the dissolution of the lower house of Parliament and fixed Sunday as the next date of hearing, according to media reports.

FGN12 UN-COVAX-INDIA-SUPPLY Shortfall of 190 mn doses by June as 'terrible' COVID-19 surge in India severely impacted supply: COVAX joint statement United Nations: The “terrible' surge of the coronavirus cases in India has severely impacted COVAX’s vaccine supply in the second quarter of this year to the extent that there will be a shortfall of 190 million doses by the end of June, according to a joint statement by the WHO, UNICEF, GAVI and CEPI. By Yoshita Singh FGN17 US-NSA-LD JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar meets US NSA; discusses India-US partnership, Indo-Pacific, climate change Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during which they held wide-ranging discussions and agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the US-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and providing global leadership on climate change. By Lalit K Jha FGN34VIRUS-UK-VARIANT UK's lockdown lifting plan hangs in balance over B.1.617 COVID-19 variant concerns London: UK's roadmap to lifting all coronavirus restrictions appeared to be balanced on a knife-edge, with authorities and scientists urging caution amid the rapid spread of the B.1.617 COVID-19 variant first identified in India, which the health secretary says is estimated to be behind up to three-quarters of new infections in the country. FGN8 US-CHINA China has no allies, US has many around the world: Austin Washington: China, which is currently and will remain America's pacing challenge going forward, has no allies, while the United States has many allies around the world, which gives it greater capacity and greater capability, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers on Thursday. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-HAF Pak 'threatens' Hindu American body for exposing 1971 genocide in Bangladesh Washington: A prominent Hindu American advocacy group alleged on Thursday that it has been threatened by Pakistan for recently launching a website exposing the role of the Pakistan Army in the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh. IND