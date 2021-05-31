Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN12 CHINA-BIRTH-2NDLD LIMIT China's Communist Party to permit couples to have up to three children to cope with declining population Beijing: China's ruling Communist Party on Monday announced a relaxation of its strict two-child policy to allow all couples to have up to three children, in a major policy change after recent data showed a steep decline in birth rates in the world's most populous country. By K J M Varma FGN8 ISRAEL-LD POLITICS Israel’s longest-serving PM Netanyahu could lose office as rivals join hands to form new govt Jerusalem: Israel could be headed for a break from the 'Bibi-regime' as several former allies of longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seem to have joined hands with political opponents to form a national-unity government that would not only have political formations from the Left, the Centre and the Right, but may also be supported by an Arab party. By Harinder Mishra FGN17 UK-VIRUS-WARNING UK in early stages of 3rd wave of coronavirus, warns Indian-origin scientist London: An eminent Indian-origin scientist advising the British government has warned that there are signs that the UK is in the early stages of a third wave of coronavirus infections and urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay the planned June 21 reopening of the country by a few weeks, according to a media report on Monday.

FGN6 CHINA-SPACE-LD ASTRONAUTS China to send 3 male astronauts for 3-month stay in its new space station Beijing: China on Monday announced plans to send three male astronauts to its space station next month for a three-month stay, a day after the successful docking of a cargo spacecraft with it, hoping to achieve yet another milestone in its ambitious space programme. By K J M Varma FGN19 ISRAEL-INDIAN-JEWS 160 Indian Jews immigrate to Israel, several left behind after testing positive Jerusalem, May 31 (PTI) Some 160 Jews from the north-eastern Indian community of Bnei Menashe reached Israel on Monday but 115 others were left behind in India after 38 of them tested positive for COVID-19, according to authorities here. By Harinder Mishra FGN24 LANKA-SHIP-FIRE-INVESTIGATION Lankan authorities begin investigation in cargo vessel fire accident; to record statements of ship officials Colombo: Sri Lankan authorities have begun the investigation into the fire on board a Singapore-flagged cargo ship near the Colombo beach on May 20 in the country's worst-ever marine ecological disaster, and said statements would be recorded of one Indian and two Russian officials on duty in the vessel.

FGN21 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-REOPENING Singapore says not enough data to resume normal international travel Singapore: Singapore wants to resume regular international travel, but there is not enough data to decide whether lifting travel restrictions is possible for now, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Monday. By Gurdip Singh FGN11 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-LEE Singapore PM Lee says COVID-19 here to stay, vows to reopen borders Singapore: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday the deadly coronavirus will not disappear completely and will keep infecting people for years to come, urging citizens to carry on with their lives in this 'new normal' while promising to reopen the country’s borders. By Gurdip Singh IND