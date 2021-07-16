Top foreign stories at 1730 hrs

FGN26 AFGHAN-INDIAN-2NDLD JOURNALIST Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan Kabul: Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winning Indian photojournalist who worked for Reuters news agency, was killed on Friday in Afghanistan while covering the fierce fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban militants near a border crossing with Pakistan in Kandahar province.

FGN36 SAFRICA-RAMAPHOSA-RAICAL-TENSION South African President dispatches police minister, provincial premier to deal with Indian-Black tensions in Phoenix Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said he has dispatched his police minister and premier of KwaZulu Natal province to a township in Durban amid escalating tensions between the Indian and Black African communities there. By Fakir Hassen FGN14 US-CHINA-LD EAGLE US Congressional committee passes EAGLE Act to address challenges posed by China Washington: Seeking to strengthen America's ties with Quad nations -- India, Australia and Japan and countries in Southeast Asia, a key US Congressional committee has passed a legislation aimed at addressing the challenges posed by China. By Lalit K Jha FGN8 US-CHINA Biden, Merkel discuss challenges posed by China Washington: Challenges posed by the rise of an aggressive China were discussed by US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their bilateral meeting at the White House. By Lalit K Jha FGN17 UN-SHRINGLA-GUTERRES FS Shringla meets UN chief Guterres; exchanges views on Afghanistan, Myanmar, UNSC reforms and COVID-19 United Nations: India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during which the two exchanged views on regional issues, including Afghanistan and Myanmar, climate change, Security Council reforms and the COVID-19 situation around the world. By Yoshita Singh FGN24 VIRUS-UK-MEDIC UK not out of the woods with COVID yet, hospital numbers ‘scary’, warns top medic London: The UK is 'not out of the woods yet' with the coronavirus pandemic and the number of people hospitalised with the deadly virus could reach “quite scary numbers' if the trend is sustained, England's Chief Medical Officer has warned. By Aditi Khanna FGN23 PAK-IMRAN-CHINA-BLAST No effort would be spared to fully investigate the bus blast: Pak PM Khan to Chinese Premier Li Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday assured his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang that no effort would be spared to fully investigate the bus blast that killed nine Chinese nationals, stressing that 'hostile forces' would not be allowed to harm the 'brotherly' ties between the two countries. By Sajjad Hussain FGN22 PAK-AFGHAN-VP Pakistan says PAF not providing air support to Taliban Islamabad: Pakistan on Friday rejected Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's remarks that the Pakistan Air Force was providing air support to the Taliban militants in the border areas of Chaman and Spin Boldak. By Sajjad Hussain FGN31 PAK-RUSSIA-GAS PIPELINE Pakistan, Russia sign terms of accord for 1,100-km gas pipeline from Karachi to Lahore Islamabad: Pakistan and Russia have signed an agreement for the construction of about 1,100-km gas pipeline from Port Qasim in Karachi to Lahore at an estimated cost of USD 2.5-3 billion by the end of 2023, according to a media report on Friday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN7 US-HONG KONG Situation in Hong Kong deteriorating: US President Biden Washington: The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating and the Chinese government is not keeping the commitment that it made, US President Joe Biden has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN16 BANGLA-INDIA India, Bangladesh reaffirm commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation Dhaka: India and Bangladesh have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the expanding multifaceted cooperation, as foreign ministers of the two nations met in Tashkent and discussed a range of issues, including the bilateral and regional connectivity, COVID-19 and the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar. IND