Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

FGN8 US-VIRUS-COVAXIN India's Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says NIH Washington: India's Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research, effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus, the US' National Institute of Health has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 US-SITHARAMAN Finance Minister Sitharaman, US Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax Washington: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet L Yellen spoke over phone on Tuesday and discussed global minimum tax. By Lalit K Jha FGN24 LANKA-CHINA-COMPANY-UNIFORM Lanka Def Sec asks China's embassy to 'educate' Chinese company employees not to wear military-style camouflage uniforms Colombo: In an unusual move, Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary has asked the Chinese Embassy here to 'educate' a Chinese private company dredging a reservoir in Hambantota, the hometown of the ruling Rajapaksa family, not to wear military-style camouflage uniforms in future.

FGN18 G20-DECLARATION-JAISHANKAR Matera Declaration by G20 reflects Indian concern for farmer welfare, agri-diversity: EAM Jaishankar Matera (Italy): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has appreciated Italy for highlighting food security and said the Matera Declaration reflects the Indian concern on issues including the welfare of small and medium farmers, and recognising agri-diversity.

FGN16 UN-INDIA-PEACEKEEPERS India adopts 'zero-tolerance' policy for serious misconduct of peacekeepers: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: India pays great attention to the conduct of peacekeepers and has adopted a “zero-tolerance” policy for sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) related serious misconduct, and the country aims to strengthen mechanisms to ensure prevention and mitigation of these issues, India’s envoy to the UN has said. By Yoshita Singh FGN21 US-SEC-LD GREWAL Indian-American New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal stepping down to join SEC New York: Gurbir S Grewal, a prominent Indian-American and the longest-serving Sikh Attorney-General of the US state of New Jersey, is stepping down to take up a key position with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

FGN13 US-JAINA First virtual JAINA convention to begin on Thursday Washington: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama will deliver a special address to the 21st convention of the Federation of Jain Associations in North America (JAINA), which will begin on Thursday, organisers of the event have said. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 US-INDIAN AMERICANS-HOUSE Lawmakers pay tributes to two eminent Indian-Americans in US House Washington: Influential Congressmen paid tributes to two eminent Indian-Americans Charanjit Singh from California and Pritam Singh Grewal from New Jersey in the House of Representatives this week. By Lalit K Jha