Top foreign stories at 1700 hrs

FGN11 US-BIDEN-AFGHAN-2NDLD TROOPS Completion of Aug 31 deadline for Afghan evacuation mission depends on Taliban cooperation: Biden Washington: President Joe Biden has said the US is on 'a pace' to complete its evacuation mission in Afghanistan by August 31 and doesn't plan to have troops in the country past that date, but the completion of the deadline depends on cooperation from the Taliban. By Lalit K Jha FGN10 G7-LAWMAKERS-INDIA Influential lawmakers from G-7 want India to be invited to the bloc's meetings on Afghan crisis Washington: Influential lawmakers from the G-7 countries have urged that India should be invited to attend the bloc's meetings that seeks to develop a common and united front for global security and regional stability in the aftermath of the Taliban taking control over Afghanistan. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 CHINA-TALIBAN China, Taliban hold their first dialogue in Kabul Beijing: China has established its first diplomatic contact with the Taliban in Kabul after the militant group took control of Afghanistan and the two sides now have 'unimpeded and effective communication', a Chinese official said on Wednesday. By K J M Varma FGN8 US-G7-TALIBAN Legitimacy of any future Afghan govt depends on Taliban's approach to prevent nation from being 'base for terrorism': Biden Washington: The G-7 countries are united on its stand on Taliban and they agreed that the legitimacy of any future government in Afghanistan depends on the armed group's approach to prevent the war-torn nation from being used as a 'base for terrorism”, US President Joe Biden has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN21 CHINA-CURRICULUM-XI-IDEOLOGY President Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China Beijing: China will introduce President Xi Jinping's political ideology in its national curriculum for schools and colleges, in the latest effort to consolidate the ruling Communist Party's grip on power for the future. By K J M Varma FGN20 VIRUS-UK-VACCINATION-STUDY Protection gained after vaccination wanes in months: UK study on COVID-19 London: The protection gained after being fully vaccinated with both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 wanes over time, a new UK study reported on Wednesday. By Aditi Khanna FGN15 UN-OFFICIALS-AFGHAN-GUTERRES Doing everything in power to ensure your safety, well-being: Guterres to UN personnel in Afghanistan United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he shares the concern, anxiety and pain of the United Nations personnel in Afghanistan, asserting that the world organisation is doing everything in its power to ensure their safety and well-being. By Yoshita Singh FGN9 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-AFGHAN Trump slams Biden's Afghan policy, says thousands of terrorists might have been airlifted out of Kabul Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has slammed his successor Joe Biden on his Afghan policy and expressed concerns that thousands of terrorists might have been flown out of Afghanistan as part of the evacuation process. By Lalit K Jha IND