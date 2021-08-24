Top foreign stories at 17.30 hrs

FGN25 CHINA-G7-AFGHAN Ahead of G7 leaders meet on Afghanistan, China says sanctions against Taliban not productive Beijing: As the leaders of the G7 countries are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the Afghan crisis and possible economic sanctions against the Taliban, China expressed reservations over imposing penalties, saying the US and its allies should learn lessons from the past and act prudently. By K J M Varma FGN12 UK-G7-AFGHAN-LD JOHNSON Taliban will be judged by deeds, not words: Johnson ahead of G7 meet on Afghan crisis London: The Taliban will be judged by its deeds rather than words, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said ahead of chairing an emergency G7 virtual meet to coordinate international response to the Afghan crisis. By Aditi Khanna FGN23 US-CIA-TALIBAN CIA director held secret meeting with Taliban leader Baradar in Kabul: Report Washington: America's top spy held a secret meeting with the Taliban’s de facto leader Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the two sides since the militant group seized the Afghan capital, a media report said on Tuesday.

FGN11 SINGAPORE-HARRIS-US-CHINA US VP Harris accuses China of 'coercion' & 'intimidation' in SCS; says America stands with allies Singapore: China continues to "coerce, intimidate and make claims" to the vast majority of the South China Sea even as its actions undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations, US Vice President Kamala Harris said here on Tuesday, asserting that America stands with its allies and partners in the face of these threats. By Gurdip Singh FGN16 CHINA-US-HARRIS-REAX China says US intervention in Afghan, troop pullout show its definition of rules-based order Beijing: China on Tuesday hit back at US Vice President Kamala Harris for accusing Beijing of "coercion" and "intimidation" to assert its claims over the disputed South China Sea, saying America's intervention in Afghanistan and the subsequent troop withdrawal show Washington's definition of the rules-based international order. By K J M Varma FGN7 UNSC-INDIA-TIRUMURTI India ensured concerns of all 15 UNSC members taken on board on outcome documents from signature Presidency events : Amb Tirumurti United Nations: India adopted a 'consultative approach" in working on the "significant" outcome documents that emerged from the signature events of its Security Council Presidency to ensure that needs and concerns of all 15 members of the UN body are taken on board and that these would also provide tangible benefits to the United Nations in the field, India's envoy here said. By Yoshita Singh FGN2 US-TALIBAN US in talks with Taliban on daily basis through political and security channels, says NSA Sullivan Washington: The United States is in talks with the Taliban on a daily basis through political and security channels, and is also consulting allies and partners on the ongoing evacuation progress from the Kabul airport, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Monday. By Lalit K Jha FGN3 US-EVACUATION US says it is focused on completing evacuation from Afghanistan by August 31 Washington: The Biden Administration Monday said it is now focused on completing its evacuation mission from Afghanistan by August 31, the deadline for removing all American troops from the country. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 UAE-INDIANS-TRAVEL-ADVISORY UAE temporarily suspends visa-on-arrival for passengers arriving from India Dubai: Authorities in the UAE have temporarily suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or have been in India in the past 14 days, according to Etihad Airways.