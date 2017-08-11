From top European clubs using different keepers for league and Cup games, to keeping 3rd-choice goalies in cold

While Napoli and Monaco relied heavily on their first choice keeper, Manchester City and PSG split games fairly evenly between their two keepers

If you are a goalkeeper for one of the top clubs in Europe, the action doesn't as much ebb and flow for you as much it punches you in the face. Tall, powerful strikers head the ball at you from close quarters while diminutive, lithe midfielders strike it towards you with all the viciousness of a mule's kick. Some days you catch or parry the ball away; on others, you pick it up from the back of your net.

Except what if you're not the number 1 choice at your club? What if most of your days are spent suited up waiting for a chance which will come all too infrequently? That, unfortunately, is the state of the many goalkeepers playing for the elite clubs of the world.

However as the top clubs in each country play across multiple competitions both domestically and abroad, there is a glimmer of hope for even the backup keepers and most of them will end up playing at least in the cup ties. If a manager loses faith in his first choice, then the backup's playing time can increase staggeringly like it did for Willy Caballero at Manchester City.

The following is a look at the playing times goalkeepers got across Europe last season. As goalkeeper substitutions are extremely rare, only starts have been taken into account. For purposes of brevity (and the author's sanity), the analysis will be restricted to the top three clubs in each country.

>England

The champions Chelsea are the footballing equivalent of a squirrel with its cheeks full of nuts. While their loaning system has been talked about, the squad that they keep in London isn't too shabby either. The undisputed No. 1 was the Belgian Thibaut Courtois. He started 36 of the 38 premier league games and three FA cup games. The remaining two league games and three FA Cup games went to his understudy Asmir Begovic. The Portuguese Eduardo played no part in Chelsea's campaign.

Second placed Tottenham Hotspur were kind enough not to have a third-string keeper as Hugo Lloris started 34 league games, one FA Cup tie and all eight of the Champions League games that the Spurs played. That left backup Michael Vorm with four league starts and four FA Cup ties.

Third ranked Manchester City were much more even than their rivals as lack of confidence in first choice Claudio Bravo meant Willy Caballero started more games than he would have expected. While Bravo made 22 league starts to go with four appearances each in the FA Cup and the Champions League, Caballero made 16 league starts, two appearances in the FA Cup and six in the Champions League. Third choice Angus Gunn played no games for City while former first-choice Joe Hart squeaked in a Champions League appearance in the playoffs.

>Spain

After the infamous non-transfer of David De Gea, league winners Real Madrid seemed settled on Keylor Navas as their last line of defence last season. This showed as the Costa Rican made 27 league appearances and 12 Champions League appearances (both competitions which were won by Real Madrid). Backup Kiko Casilla could hardly complain as he made 11 league starts to go with six Copa del Ray appearances and one appearance in the Champions League. Even third-string Ruben Yanez got game time, albeit only in a single game in the Copa del Ray.

In the 2015-16 season, FC Barcelona had used the rotation policy as Claudio Bravo and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen split the matches. However, after selling Bravo fairly early in the 2016-17 season, they made Ter Stegen their first choice keeper as he played 36 league games, nine Champions League games and one Copa del Ray game. In contrast, Jasper Cillessen started one league game, eight cup games and one Champions League game. Bravo too managed to start a league game before he left. Third-string Jordi Masip got no game time for the Catalans.

Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid gave the majority of time in goal to Jan Oblak, who started 30 league games and 11 Champions League games. Backup keeper Miguel Angel Moya played eight games each in the league and the cup with an appearance in the Champions League too. Unsurprisingly, third-choice Andre Campos Moreira saw no game time at all.

>Germany

Other than perhaps Gianluigi Buffon, there is no other keeper who is as sure a lock-in at the position than Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer. The German is the best keeper in the world and played a huge chunk of his team's games " 26 league starts, four DFB Pokal starts and nine Champions League appearances. Backup Sven Ulreich played five league games and had an appearance each in the cup and the Champions League. Surprisingly, Tom Starke, the third choice, made three league appearances towards the end of the season when the trophy was secure.

Read More