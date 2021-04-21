



Top Delhi hospitals receive oxygen supply after High Court intervenes

Several top hospitals in Delhi received their supplies of medical oxygen late Tuesday night, averting a major crisis as they were all just hours away from running out of stock.

The acute shortage of oxygen was flagged by several Delhi leaders and administrators yesterday amid spiralling COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Details: Ganga Ram Hospital received 14,000 cubic meters oxygen

At the Ganga Ram Hospital, 14,000 cubic meters of oxygen arrived in two separate consignments, Chairman DS Rana said, according to NDTV.

"4,500 cubic meters were supplied by a private vendor. 6,000 cubic meters by Inox. The total requirement at present is 11,000 cubic meters. The supply should last 24 hours till 9 am tomorrow," Rana was quoted as saying.

Details: LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital also received supplies last night

The Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan Hospital, Delhi's biggest COVID-19 facility, also received 10 tonnes of supplies last night. The hospital administration said that the stocks would be enough for the time being.

Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital received its oxygen supply around 1:30 am.

Meanwhile, Ambedkar Hospital was assigned a fresh supply at 5 am, which the officials said could last 24 hours.

Developments: Max Hospital got oxygen delivery after a 6-hour delay

Officials at the Max Hospital in Delhi's Patparganj said they were supposed to receive a consignment at 2 am, but it arrived only at 8 am, according to NDTV.

Further, even the fresh delivery is not enough to last beyond this afternoon, they said, adding that of the 300 patients admitted in the hospital, 200 are currently on oxygen support.

Appeals: Delhi CM, others made desperate appeals yesterday

On Tuesday, top Delhi politicians and administrators, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had flagged the acute oxygen shortage in the city and requested the central government to restore supplies.

Kejriwal tweeted, "Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi...I urge central government wid (sic) folded hands."

State Health Minister Satyendar Jain also made a similar appeal writing, "Oxygen may not last beyond 4 hrs (sic)."

Delhi HC: Delhi HC pulled up the Centre over the issue

In light of the allegations of oxygen shortage and discrimination in allocation of resources, the Delhi High Court told the Centre yesterday that "economic interests can't override human lives."

It further asked the Centre why it did not stop oxygen supply to industries immediately. "Why not do it today itself? Why wait for April 22? Lives are at stake (sic)."

Fact: A high-level meet was chaired by Union Home Secretary

A high-level meeting was also chaired yesterday by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the situation. It was attended by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, NITI Aayog (Health) member Dr. VK Paul, among others.

Situation: India hit hard by second wave of COVID-19

The COVID-19 situation in Delhi and several other states continues to worsen.

The national capital on Tuesday reported the biggest single-day surge of 28,395 new cases. It also logged 277 fatalities, marking the city's deadliest day in the outbreak yet.

India has been hit hard by a second wave of coronavirus, with its daily cases rising over 10 times in the past few months.