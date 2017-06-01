Top BCCI officials likely to meet Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble over rift reports

BCCI also wants to make a decision on the new coach before the team leaves for the West Indies after the Champions Trophy.

New Delhi, June 1: The reports of a possible conflict between coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli has rankled the BCCI ahead of the Champions Trophy. It has been learnt that some board officials will be meeting the two separately in Birmingham.

In order to understand the matter, BCCI’s joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and GM (Cricket Operations) MV Sridhar were expected to reach Birmingham on Wednesday and try speaking separately to Kohli and Kumble.

Yesterday was the last date for receiving applications for the coach’s role and it is expected that the BCCI would be starting the selection process after India’s match against Pakistan on June 4. Moreover, the board also wants to make a decision on the new coach before the team leaves for the West Indies after the Champions Trophy.

However, it is still not clear who all have applied for the role but Tom Moody’s name is definitely doing the rounds.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri will be personally going through the applications before handing it over to the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, who are all expected to be in England for the Champions Trophy.

“The CAC will decide whether they would like to conduct the interviews in UK only. It will be completely their prerogative,” a BCCI source said.

Asked if it will be mandatory for Kumble to reappear before the same committee that took his interview, the source said: “That will be CAC’s call completely. If they feel, they need to speak to Anil, they will.”

