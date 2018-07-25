Top Asian golfers confirm Louis Philippe Cup participation

Bengaluru; July 25 (IANS) Top Asian golfers have confirmed their participation in the inaugural Louis Philippe Cup 2018. The field that is expected to comprise 132 golfers, boasts the likes of Asian tour winners Rahil Gangjee, Gaurav Ghei, Marcus Both, Mukesh Kumar, Rashid Khan & Himmat Rai.

The $75,000 prize money, ADT (Asian Development Tour event) and PGTI (Professional Golfers Tour of India) co-sanctioned event is to be played at the picturesque Prestige Golfshire Club in Bengaluru from July 31 to August 4 2018.

Also to be seen in action would be Nitithorn Thippong and Honey Baisoya who currently lead the ADT and PGTI Order of Merit for the ongoing season, respectively.

A total of 60 foreign golfers representing 20 different countries will be vying for the champions tag as well as the world ranking points up for grabs.

Nitithorn Thippong from Thailand currently leads the ADT OOM with a season earning of $21,084 from six tournaments.

The 22-year-old Thai golfer has had a flying start to his ongoing season with one win and four Top 10 finishes so far.

The field for the meet would also see in action three-time Asian Tour winner Marcus Both from Australia. It hasn't been the best of starts for the Australian golfer and he would be looking for regaining his sheen at Prestige Golfshire this month end.

One of the biggest names to be seen in action would be Indian Golfer Rahil Gangjee who most recently won the Panasonic Open Golf Championship in Japan.

He is currently placed 5th on the Asian Tour OOM with his current season's earning of $2,90,426 from six tournaments.

Another big name who, would be vying for the top honours at the Louis Philippe Cup 2018 would be the 16th placed in Asian Tour OOM (2018)- Indian Golfer Khalin Joshi. Khalin has a total earning of $1,31,174 from 13 events on the top pro tour of the region this season.

Some other players who will be seen in action include the current PGTI Order of Merit leader Honey Baisoya from Delhi.

Honey's total earnings this season are Rs. 17,02, 535 from 8 tournaments, which also include two wins. Also teeing off would be the 2015 PGTI OOM winner and local lad Chikarangappa S, 2016 PGTI OOM winner Rashid Khan and 2017 PGTI OOM winner Shamim Khan.

The last five editions of the Louis Philippe Cup have been staged as a special event on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) restricted to only 24 players. But in 2018 it will for the first time be played as a full field co-sanctioned event with international flavour enabling the prize money to count towards the season end PGTI and ADT rankings as well as earn the top players Official World Ranking Points for the first time.

The addition of the Louis Philippe Cup will raise the total number of tournaments to 21 on the 2018 ADT schedule, offering more than $1.3 million in total prize money on the tour this season.

