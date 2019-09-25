Top American CEOs term meeting with PM Modi positive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held meeting with top American CEOs in New York to bolster ties with businesses and attract investment in India. The meeting was held after PM Modi's meeting with business tycoon Michael Bloomberg. CEOs appreciated Prime Minister's approach towards boosting business in India. "It was an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM laid out the growth opportunity in India. It was a very good meeting," said Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen. MetLife CEO Michel Khalaf said, "His willingness to listen to various perspectives and to take them into consideration as he formulates policies for his govt as he goes forward is very encouraging." Prime Minister also addressed the gathering at Bloomberg Business Forum 2019. Indian Prime Minister is on a week-long visit to the US.