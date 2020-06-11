Top 3 Best Ranked Colleges In India Are All From Delhi University, According To Latest National Rankings

Delhi University’s Miranda House continued its winning streak by emerging as the best college in India according to NIRF rankings for the third year in a row. The NIRF rankings were announced by the education minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal at noon on 11th June 2020. The rankings were delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The top three spots in the ‘Colleges’ category were graced by Delhi University colleges with Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College and St Stephen’s College grabbing the first, second and third rank respectively.

IIT Madras led the way in the NIRF rankings as the best institute in the ‘Overall’ category for the second year in a row.

This year’s rankings introduced the new ‘Dental’ category which was conquered by Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences in the first rank.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) which has been plagued by protests and associated upheaval in the past year ranked 8th in the ‘Overall’ category, slipping by one rank from its 7th rank in 2019.

Jamia Milia Islamia, on the other hand, jumped to 16th rank, up from 19th place in 2019, despite being afflicted by riots, protests and many controversies in the immediate aftermath of the passing of CAA.

JNU and JMI also made it to the top 10 in the ‘Universities’ category.

WHAT IS NIRF?

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was introduced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) in 2016 in an attempt to definitively rank colleges and universities in India.

Depending on the type of institution, various parameters such as resources, research practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception are taken into account to justify the rankings.

Nearly 3800 colleges and universities of law, management, pharmacy, architecture, medicine, dental sciences, arts and sciences participated in the 2020 NIRF rankings process.

DELHI UNIVERSITY’S CONSISTENT WINS-

Delhi University colleges have persistently ranked in the top 5 in the ‘Colleges’ category. St Stephen’s College, Lady Shri Ram College and Hindu College have been going up and down the ranks within the top 5 since 2018, when the ‘Colleges’ category was introduced in the rankings.

Delhi University as a whole jumped up by two spots, grabbing the 18th rank in the ‘Overall’ category, up from the 20th rank in 2019.

INDIAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE WINS BIG FOR THE 5TH YEAR IN A ROW-

IISc, Bangalore has yet to see defeat. From 2016 to 2018, IISc ranked first in the ‘Overall’ and ‘Universities’ category. In 2019 and 2020, IISc got the first rank in the ‘Universities’ category and trailed closely behind IIT Madras in the ‘Overall’ category, achieving the second rank both times.

