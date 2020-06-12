Top 13 Jewish Instagram Accounts To Watch in 2020

In today’s world of Instagram there have arisen many Jewish pages that take on unique spins. We decided to highlight 20 of the top ones to be watching in 2020. With the new influences of today we can learn a lot more than yesterday, and push ourselves beyond our usual selves. Check them out:

1: Salon Leah @SalonLeah

Whether a girl finds her wedding day approaching and needs hair inspiration or you just want to keep track of the latest trends, Salon Leah is the account to follow for your beauty needs. Noted as a dynamic trendsetter in the wig and hair styling world, people flock to salon Leah from across the globe. Staying up to date with this page will allow you to stay ahead of the times.

2: Moshe Reuven @MosheSheradsky

Moshe Reuven is a multi-faceted chossid as an abutting Rabbi, serial entrepreneur, & artist with over 1.2 Million followers worldwide. He’s been noted multiple times as the jewish peoples’ latest rising star and a serious leader. Follow this young influential scholar as he presses his thumb on changing the world.

3: Birthright Israel @birthrightisrael

It’s easy to want to stay connected to the holy land, watching these birthrighters is an easy way. When people think of the fun times of Israel, it’s very easy to reflect back on their birthright trips, and if you never took one, this is the best way to become inspired to go.

4: Benny Friedman @bennysmusic

Benny Friendman has been carrying his musical gift all throughout the world, including Instagram. To keep to date on some of the most inspiring jewish music of today, Benny is a star singer to make sure you’re following.

5: Thank You HaShem @TYHaShem

One of the coolest Jewish quote accounts today, Thank You HaShem posts uplifting quotes you’ll love.

6: Beri Weber @beriweber

Alongside Benny, Beri Weber himself has been one of the huge hits in Jewish music. To see an inspired Chossid continue his musical shine will encourage you to keep your own flare up in your own creative aspirations. See how a Chossid can balance both worlds and show others how music is deeply spiritual.

7: Hasidim In The USA @HasidimInUSA

See Hasidim of all walks of life engaging in various day to day activities around America.

8: Naomina Nachman @naominanachman

Keep tabs on a Jewish influencer traveling, highlighting interesting food varieties and more! Naomina’s page is fun, a delight and definitely to be watched in 2020!

9: ZeldaHair @zeldahair

ZeldaHair highlights wings and hair styles all across town on her page. Enjoy the fun atmosphere of ZeldaHair and the beautiful wigs straight from your phone.

10: @Barianna

Jewish Influencer and Host of the Podcast Woman of Valor, Barianna is a page encouraging the women of the Jewish world to be creators and women of valor at the same time. Stay tune for the next podcast series!

11: @ITravelJerusalem

Catch sight of the beautiful streets of Jerusalem and it’s important landmarks. I Travel Jerusalem is one of the most fun and exciting travel accounts for Israel in the world.

12: @HasidicHipsterGirl

Hasidic, religious, orthodox, or just modest women in general can take a note or too from the Hasidic Hipster Girl. Given the stringencies of wearing modest clothing as an Orthodox Jew, it’s refreshing to be able to keep up with someone who can keep that lane refreshing. Gather style tips from Hasidic Hipster and allow her clothing choices inspire you to be creative yourself.

13: The Jewish National Fund @JNFUSA

JNF is in active support of the building and growth of Israel. See the beautiful sights of the land of Israel, the history of JNF, and it’s endeavors all from this one page!