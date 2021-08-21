Toothsi Comes On-Board with Glamanand Supermodel India 2021

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Toothsi, India's first and largest at home smile makeover service is the Title sponsor of Glamanand Supermodel India, which is a national preliminary to the biggest international pageants in the world including Miss International, Miss Multinational, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe International.

Toothsi being the title sponsor started its journey in 2018 and till now have designed over 25000+ smiles since then. Toothsi delivers smile makeovers by providing aligners that are comfortable, affordable and invisible which are backed by credible and hardworking orthodontists. Toothsi aims to provide easy, pain-free, empathetic and personalized care not just to its audience but also to the 24 beautiful and Stunning national finalists of Glamanand Supermodel India.

The national pageant shall witness the crowning for the most coveted crowns at Kingdom of Dreams on 21st of August’ 21. The reigning queens Miss International India, Simrithi Bathija, Miss Multinational Tanvi Malhara along with Trisha Shetty and Aparna Jha will be crowning their successors at our Nationale finale.

The 24 stunning national finalists, coming from different parts of India are Zoya Afroz, Archana Ravi, Aishwarya Dikshit, Naina Vijay Sharma, Tanya Sinha, SejalRenake, Himani Gaikwad, Megha Shetty, Megha Julka, Deeksha Narang, Shivani Tak, SaachiGurav, Asmita Chakraborty, Tanu Shree, Shweta Shinde, Hannah Tamalapakula, Susang Sherpa, Disha Shamwani, Isha Vaidya, AnnuBhati, Arushi Singh, Divija Gambhir, Shalini Rana, Anisha Sharmathe. They are vying for the prestigious crowns and making Glamanand Supermodel India the most exciting event of the year.

The finale will also witness the Swimsuit round for which the swimwear is sponsored by Aayushi Dholakia, the reigning Miss Teen International India. Arodor by Aayushi is a recently launched brand. The designs by Dhruv Bamdwal, the evening gown sponser of Glamanand Supermodel India will also be seen. A sight of Performances choreographed by Mr. Sham Khan, the official choreographer, will be spotted.

By the end of the night, the Indian representative to Miss International, Miss Multinational, Miss Intercontinental and Miss Globe International will be crowned.

