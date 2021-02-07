‘Toolkit’ Revealed a Lot, Int’l Stars Didn’t Know Much: Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, 6 February, expressed concerns over the 'toolkit' tweet by Swedish Climate Activist Greta Thunberg, which is now being probed by Delhi police. The Minister said, "It revealed a lot. We have to see what else comes out," he said to news agency ANI.

Justifying the action taken by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) against the tweets by international celebrities in relation to the farm protests, Jaishankar said, "You see there was a reason why the foreign ministry reacted to the statements that some celebrities gave out, for whatever the reason, on matters which obviously they didn't know very much," reported news agency ANI.

The outburst happened after American pop singer Rihanna took to Twitter and shared a tweet sharing the link to a CNN article, which spoke about the suspension of the internet in areas of the national capital amid protests against the farm bills.

Following which, the protest garnered international support from several celebrities and activists, including Greta Thunberg. However, a tweet by Greta Thunberg stood apart as the teen activist shared a 'toolkit', containing information on how to support the protest.

Greta deleted one version of the toolkit immediately but minutes later uploaded another tweet stating the earlier version was outdated. Soon, Delhi Police lodged an FIR against the creators of the toolkit and wrote to Google seeking details, alleging that the probe has found 'Khalistani links' with the tweet.

"Toolkit account was being run by a group of Khalistanis. They had decided to conduct a digital strike post the Republic Day incident. We have recovered a document about the planned execution. We have found out that is a copycat execution. As of now, we have registered cases against the authors of that account. The case has been handed over to the cyber cell. Investigations are underway,” Delhi Police Special Commissioner Praveer Ranjan had said.

