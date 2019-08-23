Took strong decisions within 75 days of forming new Govt: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi informed within 75 days of the new government coming to power all important and strong decisions were taken including terrorism, corruption and many more. PM Modi while addressing the Indian community at UNESCO HQ in Paris said, "In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, nepotism, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before. Within 75 days of the new Government coming to power, we took many strong decisions." Prime Minister Modi is on his first leg of a three-nation tour to France, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.