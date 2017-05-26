Took risk of coming back to Chelsea, says Luiz

London, May 26 (IANS) Brazil centre-back David Luiz, who left Paris Saint-Germain and returned to Chelsea for around 35 million pounds ($39.2 million), says he has taken a risk of coming back to the country which is not happy with him.

Despite winning several trophies like the Champions League, the Europa League, fans and critics still criticised him to which the 30-year-old volatile Brazilian said he wanted to taste something new and that was the reason he took this risk.

"If you want me to be honest, be honest with me. Of course, you know. I was winning everything in Paris. I was there for two years and won all the titles in France. I had a great life, great credibility with the club

I had everything," Luiz, who returned to Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain last August, was quoted as saying by the Guardian on Thursday.

"But then I took a risk to come back to the one country that was not that happy with me. Where they always criticised me a lot even after winning the Champions League, the Europa League or where I'd played all the games."

"That's why it was a risk. And I love the risk. If you don't take risks in your life - in your professional life but also in everyday life - you never feel anything new, so I [chose to] taste something new. I don't like to stay always with the easy life but I'm happy now because I took the right decision," he added.

The Chelsea defender also said that to prove himself he took pay cut when he returned to the in summer.

"If you want to know about the money, I cut my salary to come back here. But it's OK, God has given me a lot, so I'm happy with this. Did I come back different? Always the same question

I think I try to improve as a person, as a brother, as a son, as a friend every day," he said.

The Brazilian footballer praised his current coach Antonio Conte saying the former Italian footballer is a great person and is passionate about the game

"The day I arrived back here I spoke with Conte -- a great person, a great character who is passionate and loves his football -- and he tried to explain his philosophy to play football," he said.

