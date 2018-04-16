Tom Holland's 'boyish charm' helped to bag Spider-Man's role

Singapore, April 16 (IANS) Tom Holland was just 19 years old when he made his debut as the friendly neighbourhood web slinger Spider-Man. Director Joe Russo says the actor was perfect for it as he was close to the character's age and had boyish charm.

Actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield had donned the red-and-blue suit to play the high-school superhero, but Joe -- the other half of the Russo brothers -- wanted someone younger for his 2016 film "Captain America: Civil War".

"When I watched the Spider-Man films, I loved them but I always felt that the actors cast to play Spider-Man were much older than the character," Joe, who directed Marvel Studios' "Captain America: Civil War" with his brother Anthony Russo, told select media, including IANS, here.

So, it was important for them to get somebody closely aged to Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man.

"Tom Holland was perfect for it because he is very close to the age and he has this boyish charm. So, it felt for me that for the first time you are really getting the essence of what Peter Parker was like on the screen and off from the comic books," said Joe.

Speaking about his love for Spider-Man, Joe said: "When I was collecting comics as a kid, I loved Spider-Man. I think there is a reason why kids relate to him and why he is one of the most popular characters in the world."

"He is trying to grow up and deal with girls in high school, zits and getting picked on and all the issues that come along with being an adolescent while also dealing with incredible powers and hiding his identity.

"So, it was a dream come true for us to reinvent him in '...Civil War'," he added.

The Russo brothers worked with the young actor again for their latest directorial "Avengers: Infinity War", which is set for an April 27 release in India.

The forthcoming film will bring together 22 superheroes on the big screen for an epic battle with the mad titan Thanos.

--IANS

nn/in