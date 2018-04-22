Tom Holland doesn't look 'old enough' to get beer

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actor Tom Holland, 21, had to ask "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth to buy drinks on "Avengers: Infinity War" nights out.

"They were long days and we would go out for a couple of beers after filming ('Avengers...')," Hemsworth told dailystar.co.uk.

"When he is clean shaven, bless him, Tom Holland looks about 12 and the bar didn't think he was old enough to grab a beer, so we had to get it for him. So while he might be an Avenger and he might help save the world, he doesn't look old enough to get a beer," he added.

"Avengers: Infinity War" hits cinemas on April 27 in India.

Holland and Hemsworth star alongside actors including Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana.

Hemsworth said: "We know the anticipation behind this movie and we know what it means to the fans...to have all these characters in one movie and have the worlds collide.

"Fans expect a lot and they are going to get it. Everybody has worked so hard and we are so proud of what we have produced."

--IANS

nn/bg