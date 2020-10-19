Toll in Telangana rains rises to 70, state unveils evacuation plan; parts of Karnataka remain flooded

The Telangana government on Monday unveiled a door-to-door evacuation plan in rain-battered Hyderabad as a precautionary measure amidst forecast of more spells of rains.

This, as the toll due to the downpour in parts of the state touched 70, officials said.

The flood situation in neighbouring Karnataka showed no signs of abating as several villages in the severely affected four districts remained submerged. Over 36,000 residents are being shifted to safety.

Telangana CM announces assistance

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each flood-hit household in the city, lashed by incessant rains since last week, besides assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to those whose houses were completely destroyed and Rs 50,000 for the partially damaged homes.

The assistance would be distributed from Tuesday, the government said.

State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said the India Meteorological Department has "warned" of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and outlined the government's evacuation strategy for Hyderabad, which had witnessed one of its worst deluges following the recent rains.

"We know exactly which areas would be inundated. We are going to evacuate those colonies. We will go house by house and evacuate them. Thousands of people will be evacuated today, tomorrow and day after," he told reporters.

Rama Rao, son of the chief minister, said 70 people have been killed in rain-related incidents during the past one week in the state and urged those in low-lying areas of the city to move to relief camps in view of forecast of heavy rains for the next two days.

Hyderabad recorded the second-highest rainfall since 1908, following which 37,000 people from low-lying areas have been relocated to relief camps, he said.

According to the minister, a total of 33 people in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and adjoining areas and 37 in districts have lost their lives to the torrential rains that lashed the city.

Rama Rao said the state government was in touch with the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to put helicopters on standby in case of any requirement.

Hyderabad, which was battered by floods triggered by an unprecedented rainfall last week, witnessed another spell of showers on Sunday in parts of the city.

To a query, Rama Rao said the state government has sent an interim report to the Central seeking release of Rs 1,380 crore as assistance after pegging the preliminary estimates of losses at over Rs 5,000 crore. The minister said he expected a positive response from the Centre to the state's plea.

"The Union home minister (Amit Shah) has tweeted that they are monitoring the situation. We hope that they will respond positively...we will wait. I am sure they will be positive," he said.

Neighbouring states reach out

Meanwhile, help came from neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for Hyderabad.

Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami announced a financial help of Rs 10 crore to Telangana in the wake of the heavy rains and flooding. Writing to his Telangana counterpart, Palaniswami conveyed condolences on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government and people to the families of all those who had lost their lives in the rains and floods.

CM Rao thanked Palaniswami for the gesture.

Andhra Pradesh government sent eight speed boats for rescue and relief operations in the rain-battered Hyderabad. AP State Disaster Response Force personnel and lifejackets were also being sent on the request of the Telangana government, an official release in Amaravati said.

Over 36,000 evacuated in Karnataka

In Karnataka, river Bhima, which is in spate for nearly a week, has wreaked havoc in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur, which have been experiencing intermittent heavy rains. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) officials said as many as 97 villages in the four districts have been affected badly and people residing there have been shifted to safety.

"So far we have evacuated 36,290 people. We have opened 174 relief camps where 28,007 people are staying," a KSNDMC official said.

The Indian Army and the disaster response force personnel are engaged in evacuation, official sources said.

