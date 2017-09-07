Tolerance our culture, must protect it: Naqvi

Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Tolerance is the culture and commitment of India and Indians, and it is our constitutional duty to protect and strengthen this culture, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said here on Thursday.

"Any type of violence and anarchy is a conspiracy to weaken the fabric of the country's social harmony and strength of 'unity in diversity'. It is our constitutional duty to protect this unity and defeat such evil forces who want to disturb our social harmony," Naqvi said.

The Minister's remarks came after he inaugurated a photo exhibition-cum-cultural event titled 'New India-We Resolve to Make' at Bandra railway station here. The event was jointly organised by Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and the Container Corporation of India.

He said that under the 'New India' vision, the Narendra Modi government is "working with commitment" for the welfare and empowerment of the weaker sections of the society "which remained below poverty line even after seven decades of Independence".

Naqvi said that Prime Minister Modi has given a call for 'New India' and all sections of the society have to work together to fulfil this commitment.

The exhibition is set to be organised at 39 places across the country. The focus of the exhibitions is India's freedom movement from 1857 to 1947 showing various activities initiated to attain the freedom from the British rule.

It features events and themes like the First War of Independence, 1857, Champaran Satyagrah, Non-cooperation Movement, Dandi March and the Quit India Movement.

They will also showcase aspects of Modi's vision for 'New India' besides various welfare schemes of the central government.

--IANS

