Told Pak media Kashmir issue has no scope for negotiation: Harsimrat Badal

Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Wednesday returned from Pakistan's Kartarpur Border and made it clear to Pakistan's media that there is no scope of negotiation on the Kashmir issue. Speaking after her arrival at Attari-Wagah Border, she said, "I have told their media (Pakistan media) that Kashmir is a part of India and will stay that way. There is no scope of negotiation on this. I have told this clearly."