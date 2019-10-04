I was told Defence Ministry is a fort nobody wants to enter: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking at the 22nd India International Security Expo, Delhi stated that he was not afraid to take the responsibility of Defence Ministry despite the warnings he received regarding the post. While speaking at the Expo, Singh said, "When I took the responsibility of Defence Ministry, I was told that it is like a fort which nobody wants to enter. There are so many big proposals related to business, ministers should stay away from it and play safe. Rajnath Singh does not worry about such things."