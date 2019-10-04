Told cook not to use onions: Bangladesh PM jokes after India bans onion exports

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at India-Bangladesh Business Forum, in Delhi expressed grief on the onion crisis in her country. Speaking on a lighter note, Hasina said she has asked her cook not to use onions in her food. While speaking at the event, PM Sheikh said, "We are facing crisis on the onion issue. I don't know why you have banned onion export. Maine cook ko bol diya ab se khana mein pyaaz bandh kardo." Indian Government had banned export of Onions on September 29.