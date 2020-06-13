‘Told to Confess I Crossed Border’: Indian Man Released by Nepal

Lagan Kishore, who was detained by Nepali police said he was asked to confess that he had crossed over to Nepal. Amid heightened border tensions between the two countries, one person was killed and at least two others were injured in firing by Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) near the Indo-Nepal border adjoining Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Friday, 12 June.

While the Director-General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) DG has termed the incident a “local issue”, Kishore alleged that he was dragged by the Nepal APF from the Indian side and was forced to confess that he was caught within the Nepal border.

"We ran to return to India when they started firing, but they dragged me from the Indian side, hit me with a rifle butt and took me to Nepal's Sangrampur. They told me to confess that I was brought there from Nepal. I told them you can kill me but I was brought there from India," said Lagan Kishore, told news agency ANI.

"My son and I was at the border to meet my daughter-in-law (a Nepali national). Security personnel from that side hit my son. They asked me to shut up when I asked why did they do that. They called up 10 more security personnel, they came to the border and fired bullets in the air," he added.

"A total of three persons have suffered injuries. Another person Vikesh Yadav succumbed to injuries. Two others who have sustained injuries have been identified as Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur," DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra had said.

. Read more on India by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on India by The Quint.