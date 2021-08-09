Tokyo Paralympics: India To Send Largest-Ever Contingent; 2016 Gold Medalist Mariyappam Thangavelu To Be Flag-Bearer

Following the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics, the Japanese city is set to host the Paralympic Games from 24th August to 5th September.

India will be sending its largest contingent ever with 54 para athletes to compete in nine sporting disciplines in the quadrennial event.

2016 Rio Paralympics Gold Medalist Mariyappam Thangavelu will be the country’s flag-bearer in the grand opening ceremony in the Games. Thangavelu had finished atop the podium in the men’s high-jump event five years ago.

Devendra Jhajharia, two-time Paralympics gold-medalist, will be participating in the upcoming Games with heavy expectations on his shoulders as well.

A total of 539 events spanning across 22 different sports will be played in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik, also a silver medalist from the 2016 Rio Games, told the ANI, “We had to make some really bold decisions in the welfare of the athletes.”

Malik added, “This year’s March National Meet was very important. There was a difficult time in getting the trials done, to be able to make the SOP, we want to thank the Sports Authority of India. Secretary sir personally overlooked the arrangements at the JLN Stadium.”

India had won four medals in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, in what was the country’s best-ever showing in the Games.