Three constables of the Railway Police Force (RPF) have arrested around 15 Rohingyas, who entered illegally, from the Badarpur Railway Station in the Karimganj district of Assam on Saturday. The RPF subsequently recovered about nine mobile phones, cash worth Rs 50,000 and three identity cards that were issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees from this group. The Rohingyas had reached Badarpur from Siliguri and were staying at a local hotel over there.