Tokyo Olympics performance erased memory of desperation, despondency, dejection: Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Taking note of the best ever performance of the Indian contingent in Tokyo, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, 2020 Olympics turned out to be the best moment for India in the last 121 years of the Games journey.

The Vice President noted that "it took such a long time to script a 'we too can do it' moment erasing the memories of desperation, despondency, dejection and disbelief, compounded by poor medal performance every four years."

"The golden record of our men's hockey team till 1980 and rare good performances by some individual athletes notwithstanding, our nation has come to lose self-esteem, confidence, morale and hope in the domain of sports further to poor performances in the Olympics arena over the years," said the Chairman.

He said that no nation can hold its head high in any domain with such a lack of confidence and low self-esteem.

"More so, for a Young India, whose voice is finding increasing traction on the world stage with its rapid strides in scientific, technological and economic spheres. The Olympic spirit is no doubt, more about the spirit of participation than winning medals. However, the number of medals do matter as they come as the final testimony for the sporting prowess of any nation. More so, when Olympic medals add to the global perception of emerging economies with the level of sports being an important element of soft power," the Chairman said.

He noted that in respect of the number of Olympic medals won, that our nation has been subjected to despair for too long.

Naidu said that the Tokyo Olympics turned out to be the best for our nation, "not only in terms of the highest ever number of seven medals won but also in terms of the grit demonstrated as was evident in quite a few close finishes and a large number of our athletes entering medal winning rounds of competition."

Tokyo Olympics heralded resurgence, renaissance and national awakening in sports in our country by restoring the depleting confidence and self-esteem, he said.

He said India's tricolor, "the symbol of national pride", was hoisted in the Olympics arena after 13 long years in Tokyo.

"We hope to have more such glorious moments in the years to come as out sportspersons make it a habit of winning from now on," the Rajya Sabha Chairman said.

Naidu lauded Neeraj Chopra for his Golden Javelin throw.

And noted that on the same day wrestler Bajrang Punia also did the country proud with a bronze medal.

The House also took note of the spectacular emergence of our women athletes in the international sports arena and their coming to the fore as medal winners.

"In the 2016 Rio games, both the medal winners were women. In Tokyo, 3 of the 7 medal winners were women. In the process, 5 of the 9 medal winners in the last two Olympics were women, a matter of celebration. Particularly so, when our women have to overcome orthodoxies and prejudices that restrict them from taking to sports. Our women sportspersons are scripting history and this bodes well for our medal hungry nation," the Chairman noted.

The Chairman took note of the achievements of Rajya Sabha member Mary Kom, who represented the country in the Tokyo Olympics.

"She is the first serving member of Parliament to represent India, first in Rio Olympics. The six-time World Champion is the first female boxer to win an Olympic boxing medal for the country when she won a bronze medal in the 2012 London games. The 39-year-old, during her 20-year long sports career, made an immense contribution towards inspiring women into competitive sports. She lost her bout in a split verdict in Tokyo. This august House is proud of the achievements of Mary Kom," said Naidu.

He noted that India finished at 47 on the Tokyo medal tally, far improved from 67 in the last Rio games.

He also placed on record the House's deep appreciation for the Tokyo Olympic medal winners and the gritty losers in close finishes and all other participants for giving the country, its best Olympic moment.

He also appreciated the Central and State governments, sports patrons like the Indian Railways, the Indian Army and others, the coaches, the supporting staff, sports bodies and all other stakeholders for being partners in this glorious moment.

He further hoped that all the stakeholders will collectively script more such moments of joy and glory, that our country deserves and is capable of in the domain of sports, adding that Tokyo Olympics would be etched in history as the 'first moment of national awakening in sports'.

Meanwhile, soon after the conclusion of the Chair's address, the Opposition again started ruckus with demand for discussion of the Pegasus issue, following which the House was adjourned till 12 noon.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19 and inflation.

The Monsoon Session commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)