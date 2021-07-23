Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony LIVE: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh to Lead India

2020 Tokyo Olympics Officially Begins

The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the world, has finally been declared open in the National Stadium in Japan's capital city.

The Olympics will be without any fans as Tokyo is in another state of emergency in terms of dealing with COVID-19 cases. Only dignitaries and officials will be present in the national stadium in Tokyo on Friday evening.

And unlike previous times, the nations will walk out for the parade in the order of the Japanese alphabet - a move that was approved to help push the country's culture. In 1964, Tokyo became the first Asian city to host the Olympic Games.

The National Stadium in Tokyo set for the opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony kicked off with a delightful light and sound performance.

19 Indian Athletes to be Part of Opening Ceremony

The Indian contingent will be led by Boxing legend Mary Kom and Hockey captain Manpreet Singh, who are the flag bearers for the opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

While Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal were the ones to pull out of the ceremony because they open their campaign on Saturday in the mixed doubles event in Table Tennis, it was Ankita Raina who was added to the marching mix.

Along with the 19 athletes, there will be 6 officials who will be part of the opening ceremony march past. India will walk in at 21st after Iran, based on the Japanese alphabet.

There has already been a bit of controversy in terms of the ceremony’s director being fired. Kentaro Kobayashi was dropped from the event on the eve of the show over a 1998 comedy sketch referencing the Holocaust. That came right after 3 days after of a composer for the ceremony stepping down as past interviews surfaced and people reacted strongly to him abusing disabled schoolmates.

Change in athletes list - Sharat kamal and Manika Batra of Table Tennis are canceled and Ankita from Tennis is added. pic.twitter.com/WxfnZVRyIc — rajeev mehta (@rajeevmehtaioa) July 23, 2021

There will be no fans at the stadium and only a 1,000 dignitaries will be present at the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium for the traditional extravaganza, usually a time of celebration for the host nation. Japan's Emperor Naruhito will be chief guest among the VIPs, along with a many others including US First Lady Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Interestingly, in the Olympic Games in 1964 when the games were also held in Tokyo, they were moved to October to avoid the dangerous summer heat.

The six officials who are part of the marchpast in the opening ceremony for India will be Chef de Mission Birender Prasad Baishya, Deputy Chef de Mission Dr Prem Verma, Team doctor Dr Arun Basil Mathew, manager of table tennis team MP Singh, boxing coach Muhammad Ali Qamar, and gymnastics coach Lakhan Sharma.

At Tokyo, India will be represented by their largest ever contingent of 127 athletes at the Summer Olympics which also includes the highest female representation of 56 athletes.

India is competing for 85 medals in Tokyo this time and while just having qualified in itself is a massive achievement for athletes like Bhavani Devi, who became the first Indian fencer to qualify for an Olympics or Fouaad Mirza, the first Indian equestrian to qualify in 20 years, Nethra Kumanan, the first Indian female sailor to qualify for the Games, or Sajjan Prakash, the first Indian swimmer to ever automatically qualify for an Olympics.

Day 1 Events

Ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, India began their campaign at the Games with the Archery event.

The men's and women's ranking rounds were held on the morning of the opening ceremony.

India's Deepika Kumari shot 663/720 and finished 9th in her ranking event, while the men's team finished 9th overall as well. The troika of Pravin, Atanu and Tarundeep end up 9th in the 12-team field, only above Great Britain, Australia and France.

While Pravin ranked 31, Atanu Das ranked 35 and Tarundeep Rai at 37 with scores of 656, 653 and 652 respectively.

The Archery Federation have decided to field Deepika with Olympic debutant Pravin in the mixed team event as they had the best scores. However, a change in line-up can be made up until the last hour before the event.

Day 2 Line-up for India

The day after the opening ceremony, Saturday, will see a whole host of Indian athletes taking part in their events.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Elavenil Valarivan along with the mixed team Archery event will all take place in the first half. Any of the aforementioned athletes could be the first to win India’s first medal at the Tokyo Games.

Later on in the evening, both the Indian hockey teams will be in action with men playing New Zealand and the women coming up against Netherlands. Also taking to the court will be ace shuttler PV Sindhu, who won a Silver in Rio 2016. In tennis, Ankita Raina and Sania Mirza are set to play their first round doubles game too They will clash with the Ukrainian pair of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok in the first round. This is Sania Mirza’s fourth Olympic Games and will become the first female athlete from India to achieve this feat. In the men's draw, India only have Sumit Nagal in the singles, who will play in the first half at 730am IST.

Hours before the opening ceremony, India's athletics contingent left from New Delhi and will join the rest of the bunch in the Games village in Tokyo.

2 Athletes Only from Brazil

Meanwhile, Brazil, a country hit extremely hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, has decided only two athletes will attend the opening ceremony - flag bearers Bruno Rezende and Ketleyn Quadros.



Besides Rezende, a decorated volleyball player, and Quadros, a judoka, chef de mission Marcos La Porta and another team official will be the only two non-athletes marching after the Brazilian Olympic committee decided on Friday to have bare minimum contingent members during the opening ceremony owing to the "pandemic scenario".

