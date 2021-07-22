Tokyo Olympics 2020: How and Where to Watch the Opening Ceremony Live

Tokyo Olympics 2020: The world's most celebrated athletics event, Olympics, is all set to commence on Friday, 23 July 2021. Earlier, after the usual four-year gap, the event was scheduled in the year 2020. But it was postponed in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic around the globe.

Therefore, the Olympics is taking place after a gap of five years this time.

This year, Japan will host Olympic events in its capital Tokyo. The opening ceremony for the same is also scheduled for Friday. The event will not be attended by huge crowds in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it will be live-streamed and telecast through various media.

When will the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020 take place?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony is scheduled for Friday, 23 July 2021. Whereas, the closing ceremony for the same will take place on 8 August.

What is the venue of Tokyo Olympic 2020 opening ceremony?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 events and open ceremony will take place at the newly built National Stadium in Tokyo.

What are the timings of Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony in India?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on 23 July.

Where to watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony live?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast can be watched on Doordarshan and and DD Sports. It can also be watched live on Sony Sports network (Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3).

How to live-stream Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony can be watched online on SonyLiv. You can also check out the regular updates at The Quint.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony: India's Flag Bearers

India is sending its biggest contingent for Tokyo Olympics 2020. A total of 127 athletes, spread across 18 sports, will represent India in the international sporting event.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced that six-time boxing world champion Mary Kom and men's hokey team captain Manpreet Singh will be flag bearers of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony of Olympic events.

"The flag bearers for the Indian contingent of Tokyo 2020 for the opening ceremony on July 23rd are Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh," confirmed the IOA.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the Indian flag bearer at the closing ceremony of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

