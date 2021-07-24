Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu exorcises ghosts of Rio with silver as India open account early in Games

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu poses with a silver medal around her neck on the women's 49kg podium. AP

Apurvi Chandela competes in the women's 10m air rifle event. AP

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra in action during the table tennis mixed doubles event. AP

The India men's hockey team during the national anthem ahead of their Pool A game against New Zealand. AP

Deepika Kumari in action during the mixed team archery event. AP

Vikas Krishan suffers a cut above his eye during his his men's welterweight 69-kg boxing match against Japan's Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa. AP

Saurabh Chaudhary in action during the men's 10m air pistol event. AP

Suthirtha Mukherjee in action during her women's singles first round match against Sweden's Linda Bergstroem. AP

The Netherlands women's hockey team celebrate a goal during their Pool A clash against India. AP

