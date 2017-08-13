'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' screened for 13, 000 under privileged kids

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' was screened for 13,000 economically less privileged children on Sunday in various multiplexes in Mumbai. BookASmile (BAS), the charity initiative of online entertainment ticketing platform BookMyShow, organised the screening in collaboration with Round Table India, an NGO, and, for most of the children, it was a never before experience. "The screenings were very successful and helped create awareness regarding sanitation issues in our country. We are looking forward to associate with many such causes that will bring hygiene awareness to our society," said Round Table India president Christopher Aravinth. 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is the story of a woman, who leaves her husband on the first day of their marriage after discovering that he doesn't have a toilet in his house. He sets on a mission to win back his ladylove by standing up to the age-old traditions and values of India.