'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' earns Rs 15.94 crore on day 1 in China

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' has opened to good box office numbers in China. The film earned Rs. 15.94 crore on opening day on Friday. The film released in 11,500 screens and had 56,000 shows running in a day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Market for well-made 'content-driven'' Indian films continues to bloom in China...#ToiletEkPremKatha - titled #ToiletHero for Chinese audiences - starts off VERY WELL...Debuts at No 2 at China BO...Fri $ 2.36 mn [Rs 15.94 cr] Shows: 56,974 Admits / Footfalls: 496,483."The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar film is based on the need to eradicate open defecation in rural areas. The film was a major hit in India.