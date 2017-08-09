'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' breaks new ground in international markets

Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar starrer 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha,' which is garnering lot of eyeballs, is reportedly making waves in the international markets also. Spurred on by the incredible Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan initiative (Clean India Movement), the film has touched nerves with audiences across continents. The movie is releasing in over 70 countries in the foreign markets, a first for an Akshay Kumar starrer, 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' is all set to make the deepest inroads in markets across the globe. Besides the conventional North America, UK and UAE markets, 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' will also be tapping into relatively newer markets like Chile in South America all the way to Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Malta, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia in Europe, a first for a Bollywood film. The film is releasing in 22 countries in Europe. While on a promotional tour to spread the message of the film, Akshay Kumar said, "It is heartening to see such an unprecedented response coming from the overseas markets for a film set in rural India having an intrinsic Indian issue at its core. We are very excited about its worldwide release comes August 11." The film features Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.