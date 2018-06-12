Together we'll defeat extremists, build stronger global community: UK Minister

Baroness Williams, United Kingdom's Minister of State for Countering Extremism, is currently on a visit to India. On Tuesday, she delivered a speech on 'Tackling Insurgent Ideology'. She spoke about ending extremism and building a stronger community. Williams said, "Defeating extremism in all its forms is not something any government can or should do alone. We need everyone's help and that is why we are dedicated in working in partnership together. Together, we'll defeat the extremists and build a stronger global community."