We need to work together to improve environmental problems: Mahesh Sharma

Union Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma attended ANI's India Infracon 2018 in the national capital on Tuesday. During the interactive session, Mahesh Sharma said everyone needs to come together to improve environmental problems. He added that we need to now focus on what we leave behind for coming generations. "Virasat mein hume kya mila ye mahtvapoorn nahi hai, hum vasiyat mein kya chhod ke jayenge aane wali generation ke liye ye mahatvapoorn hai," Sharma said while answering ANI editor Smita Prakash's question over pollution in Delhi.