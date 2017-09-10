Today is a special day: PM Modi wishes all-women team of Navika Sagar Parikrama

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his best wishes to the all-women team of 'Navika Sagar Parikrama', who will begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "Today is a special day! 6 women officers of the Navy begin their journey of circumnavigating the globe on board INSV Tarini."

"The entire nation comes together in wishing the all-women team of Navika Sagar Parikrama the very best in their remarkable endeavour," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also urged the people to "share" their good wishes and "words of encouragement for the team of Navika Sagar Parikrama", on the NM (Narendra Modi) App.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' on August 27, Prime Minister Modi recalled his meeting with six women officers of the Indian Navy, who would be undertaking the journey.

The all-women team will begin their voyage from Goa, and are expected to return back to Goa in March 2018. (ANI)