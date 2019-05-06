Today entire world stands with India excluding Pakistan: CM Fadnavis
While addressing a press conference in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis said, "Whether there is internal or external security, the entire world is standing with us, we haven't seen this before. Neither our neighbors nor the world was with us, but today if we exclude Pakistan all Islamic countries are with India. This is the result of bilateral relationship established by Prime Minister Modi with these countries."