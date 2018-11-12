Today eastern UP has joined with Bay of Bengal via waterway: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated an inland waterways terminal on River Ganga at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh this evening. He also received India's first container vessel that sailed from Kolkata on inland waterways on 30 October, carrying cargo belonging to PepsiCo (India).While addressing the gathering he said that "Today, Varanasi and the country are witness to the development work that should have been decades ago. I welcomed country's first container vessel a while ago. This work took decades, but I am happy that the dream that India had, has been materialised on the land of Kashi. This container vessel means growth for eastern India."