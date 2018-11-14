Today 'chaiwala' is Prime Minister because of Nehru's institutional structures: Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor held a republication event for his book 'Nehru: The Invention of India' in New Delhi. The event was attended by the former Congress President and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson, Sonia Gandhi. Speaking at the event, Tharoor said, "If today we have a 'chaiwala' as Prime Minister, it is because Nehru ji made it possible to create the institutional structures through which any Indian can aspire to rise to the highest office in the land." He further said, "We've seen a consorted campaign of vilification, of calumny, astonishing amount of lies that are out there on internet...Why is there this desire to undermine such a great son of India (JL Nehru), somebody who laid the foundations for what we have created?"