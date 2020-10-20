TNEA 2020: Allotment list for second round of counselling released, check at tneaonline.org

The provisional allotment list for the second round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2020 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. Candidates can check their name in the allotment list on the official website - tneaonline.org.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the online registration for TNEA 2020 counselling started on 12 October.

The allotment list has been released in PDF format and mentions the candidate's application number, name, aggregate marks, rank, college code, branch code, and allotted category.

As per a report by Times Now, the counselling schedule will be held in four rounds. The first allotment list was released on 16 October.

In the second round, counselling for TNEA 2020 ranks 12,264 to 35,167 was done. In the third round, students who secured rank between 35,168 and 70,300 will be participating. In the fourth and final round, those between 70,301 and 1,10,873 will participate in the counselling.

Steps to check TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - tneaonline.org

Step 2: Opt for the link that reads, "Academic Round 2" on the left-hand panel on the homepage.

Step 3: The TNEA counselling 2020 round 2 allotment list will be displayed on your screen in a PDF format.

Step 4: Check for your name in the list by scrolling down. Save and take a print out of the list.

Here is the direct link to check TNEA 2020 round 2 allotment list: https://static.tneaonline.org/docs/Academic_Round2_Provisional_Allotment.pdf?t=1603179322955

A report by The Hindu said a total of 1,12,406 candidates were declared eligible to participate in TNEA 2020 counselling.

On 28 and 29 October, counselling for SC and SCA category candidates will be held. On 30 October counselling for candidates to seats converted from unfilled categories will be conducted.

TNEA is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu, for students seeking admissions in various engineering colleges in the state.

Also See: TNEA 2020: Tamil Nadu begins registration for enginering admission; apply before 16 August at tndte.gov.in

Tamil Nadu engineering admission registration to kick off from May 2018; check tnresults.nic.in

TNEA random number 2020: Tamil Nadu releases 10-digit code for engineering admissions counselling, check tneaonline.org

Read more on India by Firstpost.