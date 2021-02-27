TN transport strike called off as govt and unions agree over interim relief

The transport strike undertaken by the employees of state transport undertakings (STUs) in Tamil Nadu was withdrawn on Saturday. Nine employees’ unions went on a strike on February 25, emphasising their 14-point demand including wage revision, resulting in public bus facilities across Tamil Nadu being severely affected. According to reports, the employees unions announced their decision to withdraw on Saturday after the state government assured them an interim relief of Rs 1,000 for workers in lieu of wage revision, till the negotiations are completed by both the sides.

The officers of the transport department have also assured that no departmental action will be taken against the employees who participated in the strike and also reportedly said that no deduction in the salary would be made in lieu of the days in which the employees participated in the strike.

Following this, the workers union collective announced that they will withdraw the strike with immediate effect. The negotiations took place between the government and the union collective at the DMS complex in Chennai on Saturday. However, no finality was reached in the negotiations, which led to both the sides agreeing on interim relief measures in order to resume vehicle operations across the state.

The unions, mostly affiliated to the DMK and its allies including Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), announced the strike emphasising various demands including clearing of provident fund amount, retirement benefits and wage revision.

Around one lakh workers were expected to participate in the strike and many buses were off the roads. In several districts like Madurai, the bus services were reportedly severely hit due to the strike, leaving passengers in the lurch. The strike covered eight STUs including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).