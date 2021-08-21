TN should not be victimised for successfully implementing population issue: HC

Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) Observing that the state of Tamil Nadu should not be victimised monetarily and representation-wise for successfully implementing the population control programmes, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has raised a set of questions and called for remedial measures from the State and the Central governments.

A division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi raised the questions while dismissing a writ petition, filed as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in 2020 on Thursday.

'As the writ petition has been filed as PIL, while negativing the prayer sought for, this court raises the following queries suo motu in the interest of public.....' the bench said and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks.

For effective conduct of the case, the bench also impleaded all the 10 political parties in the state, including the DMK, AIADMK, Indian National Congress and the BJP, as parties-respondents in the case.

The first question raised by the bench was could the rights of Tamil Nadu and similarly placed states be violated by reduction in the number of Members of Parliament, who could be elected from the state, for successfully implementing birth control programmes, thereby reducing the population of the state.

The others were whether the states which could not successfully implement population control programmes be benefited with more political representatives in Parliament, why not the court prohibit the respondents from further reducing the number of Parliament seats from Tamil Nadu, based on future census as per population as population growth has been contained when the freezing of seats comes to an end in 2026 and why not the respondents pay a sum of Rs 200 crore valuing notionally of the services/contribution made by each Member of Parliament to the state.

The court also sought to know why not the Central government pay another sum of Rs 5,600 crore as Tamil Nadu lost 28 representatives in the past from 1962 onwards in 14 elections, why not the authorities restore 41 MP seats to the state which was there till 1962 general elections as it lost two MPs due to control of population from the 1967 general election onwards.

Other questions put forward were why not the Central Government come forward with a proposal that states which effectively control their populations be given equal number of seats in the Rajya Sabha in line with the reduction in number of Lok Sabha seats and why should Article 81 of the Constitution not be amended to maintain the same number of parliamentary constituencies, irrespective of the change in the population of respective states.

The bench issued notices to the respondents, including the Election Commission of India, returnable in four weeks. PTI COR APR SA APR APR