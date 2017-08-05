TN leaders greet Venkaiah Naidu on his victory

Chennai, Aug 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu leaders greeted NDA candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu on his election as the next Indian Vice President.

Greeting Naidu on his victory Governor C.Vidyasagar Rao said: "I am privileged to extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes on (your) being elected as Vice President of India.

"Hailing from an Agricultural family, by sheer dint of hard work, perseverance, diligence and virtue of experience as a Parliamentarian you have reached this high position. Your sagacity and articulation skills will bring you many more honours in your new assignment."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami greeted Naidu over phone on his victory, said a government statement.

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, former Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam, DMK Working President M.K.Stalin and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss also greeted Naidu on his victory.

