Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 19 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu fisheries department on Saturday took action against 22 mechanised boats belonging to Rameswarm for using banned double nets for fishing activity.

The actions taken against fishermen were suspension of fishing permission and diesel subsidy given by the state government for three months each.

Along with this, a fine on each boat worth Rs 25,000 was levied. (ANI)